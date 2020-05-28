$19.83 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post sales of $19.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $22.50 million. Moderna reported sales of $13.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $114.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $185.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $790.27 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $15,542,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,234,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,590,526.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $293,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at $471,440,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,805 shares of company stock worth $40,485,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

