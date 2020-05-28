$130.48 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post $130.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.80 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $119.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $531.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.10 million to $535.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $597.10 million, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $604.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,935 shares of company stock valued at $19,913,458 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 110,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 983.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.86 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

