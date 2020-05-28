$111.13 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $111.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the highest is $115.35 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $75.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $375.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.50 million to $379.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $358.73 million, with estimates ranging from $349.16 million to $368.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFBS. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFBS opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

