10,273 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,261,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 150,406 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in PG&E by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

