$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

