Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Bank of America dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,109. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

