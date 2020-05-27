Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $220,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.