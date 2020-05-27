Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 143 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVRO opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

