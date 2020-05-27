Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crane were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

