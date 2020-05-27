Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 814 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KBR were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,430.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

