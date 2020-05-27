Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,198 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. State Street Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 474.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,992,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

