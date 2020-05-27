Zacks: Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.01 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neuronetics an industry rank of 58 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
VMD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Neuronetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.
Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
