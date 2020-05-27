Zacks: Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.01 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neuronetics an industry rank of 58 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

VMD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Neuronetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE VMD opened at $8.38 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (VMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.