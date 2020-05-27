Zacks: Brokerages Expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICAD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. iCAD has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

