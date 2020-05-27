Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.99. Saia posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Saia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,743,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

