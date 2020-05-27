Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Nextgen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nextgen Healthcare.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

NXGN opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $642.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,316,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 959,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 189,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,299,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

