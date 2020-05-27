Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,586 shares of company stock worth $158,454 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

