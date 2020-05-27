Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Insider Vivek Patel Sells 3,772 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $78,495.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,187.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,988,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,892,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

