Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 2,635 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yelp stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,206 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,895 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.