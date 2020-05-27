VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

