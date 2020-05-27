VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,588 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of VF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

VFC stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.