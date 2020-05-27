Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,678,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.63. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.