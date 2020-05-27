Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEIC opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

