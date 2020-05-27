Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.52.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $196.40 on Tuesday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,550 shares of company stock valued at $31,090,969. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

