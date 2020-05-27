Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $26,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 276,175 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,653,302.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 662,626 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 943,501 shares of company stock valued at $19,511,171 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

