Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. Eight Capital lowered Tilray from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Tilray to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $51.03.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 8.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

