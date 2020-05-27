Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Tech Data worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECD opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

