TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.