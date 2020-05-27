Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 155,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRAH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.