Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,700 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS opened at $194.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $1,788,829 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.