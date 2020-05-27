Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,799,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

