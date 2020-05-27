Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Polaris Industries worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,908.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Shares of PII stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

