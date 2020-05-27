Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Cameco worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cameco by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 486,905 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

CCJ stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

