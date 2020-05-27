Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDAY opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.63. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $5,666,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,275. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

