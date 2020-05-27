Swiss National Bank Has $9.90 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 447.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

