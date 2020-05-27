Swiss National Bank Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of REXR opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,867 shares of company stock worth $9,146,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

