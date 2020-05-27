Swiss National Bank Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $425,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

