Swiss National Bank Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

HOG stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

