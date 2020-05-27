Swiss National Bank Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

