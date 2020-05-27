Swiss National Bank Has $10.87 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Gentex worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

