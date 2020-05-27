Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Ciena worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

