Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Watsco worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 27.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,931,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $165.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.66. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

