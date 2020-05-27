Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $6,123,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $80,279,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 658,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.48.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.