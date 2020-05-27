Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Trex worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,392,000 after buying an additional 693,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $52,257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trex by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 338,496 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $26,874,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 42.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,794 shares during the last quarter.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Shares of TREX opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.65. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

