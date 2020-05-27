Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Post by 37,300.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 20.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Post by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Post by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.60. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.55.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.