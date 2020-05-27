Swiss National Bank Buys 9,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.9% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 232,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 304,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $143,768 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

