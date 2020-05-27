Swiss National Bank Buys 81,900 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

