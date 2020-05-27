Swiss National Bank Buys 5,200 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 188.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 204,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

