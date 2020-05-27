Swiss National Bank Buys 3,800 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,806,000 after buying an additional 172,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after buying an additional 1,531,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after buying an additional 229,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIV. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.