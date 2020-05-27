Swiss National Bank Buys 2,500 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Sonoco Products worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

