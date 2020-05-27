Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Royal Gold worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

RGLD stock opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.